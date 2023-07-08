Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company has averaged 3,000 rides each show for both major artists.

ATLANTA — It's a "Summer Renaissance" for one rideshare company, Uber, after diehard fans of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift traveled to shows boosting the company's sales.

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to boast about the Beyhive and Swifties.

Khosrowshahi said on the platform that the company has averaged 3,000 rides each show for both major artists.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's fans are "Crazy in Love" with the two iconic artists as they have graced sold-out arenas this Summer.

Khosrowshahi even added that one fan rode in an Uber for 200 miles just to get to Taylor Swift's concert.

"Taylor and Beyoncé fans are also both in the giving "Spirit" - tipping four times more than the average ride," he said on the platform.

Khosrowshahi even stated that one fan tipped their driver almost $100 after they were happily dropped off at Beyoncé's Boston show.

Queen Bey will be in Atlanta starting on Friday until Monday for three nights full of "Sweet Dreams."

