ORLANDO, Fla. — Don't stand too close behind the glitter-farting troll.

Universal Orlando Resort has a new in-park character named Guy Diamond from the "Trolls" movie who dances around and releases a gust of sparkles, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Guests can see the "Trolls" characters six times a day -- 10 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:55 p.m., 3:05 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. through Feb. 23, according to the park's website.

To hang out with Guy Diamond, though, guests have to visit on weekends.

