Why isn't Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' this week?

LOS ANGELES — As you're watching the Wheel of Fortune this week, you may notice Vanna White is missing in action.

According to multiple reports, Pat Sajak's longtime cohost has tested positive for COVID.

“You'll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID,” Sajak announced at the top of Monday's episode, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

“That's the bad news. The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle. But she tested positive and that's the way it goes, so she will not be with us here this week.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that the 66-year-old has been temporarily replaced by 2023 California Teacher of the Year recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.

According to TVLine, White has only missed the show three times, and her last absence was in 1991.

White, 66, extended her contract for two years and will remain on the wordplay game show through the 2025-2026 season, multiple media outlets reported in September. Sony Pictures Studios confirmed the news to CNN, FOX and NBC.

The decision comes months after her co-host Pat Sajak announced plans to retire after the 41st season wraps up.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak shared in June on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Many thanks to you all."