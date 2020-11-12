WWE ThunderDome takes over Tropicana Field

Fans can get in on the action virtually, starting at 8 p.m. Friday with "SmackDown."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Starting Friday night, WWE brings its "world-class" virtual fan experience to Tropicana Field.

WWE ThunderDome jumpstarts its new residency in St. Petersburg with "SmackDown" at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.

"The move to Tampa Bay marks the next iteration for WWE ThunderDome, which launched to critical acclaim in August as part of WWE’s first-ever residency at Amway Center in Orlando," the entertainment company wrote in a news release last month.

The immersive viewing atmosphere brings thousands of fans together -- virtually, using live video. To pull it off, WWE ThunderDome uses a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and even drone cameras. It recently earned top honors for best virtual fan experience at this year's Sportel Awards.

“We are proud to have reimagined the in-arena atmosphere and provide an interactive experience like nothing else in sports and entertainment with the launch of WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Production, in a news release. “Our fans’ response and industrywide recognition are both humbling and further validation of the innovative spirit and passion that exist across the entire WWE organization.”

"Monday Night Raw," "Friday Night SmackDown," and WWE pay-per-view events will be produced on closed sets inside Tropicana Field. Only essential workers will be there in person, while the crowd will appear virtually.

WWE says its on-site staff members will adhere to strict health and safety protocols that include mask-wearing, social distancing and coronavirus testing.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are excited to welcome WWE to Tropicana Field for this residency and shine a spotlight on the Tampa Bay area for WWE fans around the world,” Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman wrote in a statement in November. “The ballpark will be transformed to host the spectacle of WWE ThunderDome, allowing fans to enjoy this wildly popular experience virtually.”

Fans who would like to have a virtual seat at an upcoming WWE show can register through www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

