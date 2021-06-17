Epidemiologist offers guide to navigating pandemic with kids

The author of "Your Local Epidemiologist" has put together a guide to help parents make decisions about activities for kids.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parents, you might find it confusing to make decisions on which activities your young kids who aren't vaccinated should take part in, especially since mask mandates have largely been lifted.

An epidemiologist at UT Health in Dallas, who is also a mom, has put together a guide based on the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Katelyn Jetelina is the author of the blog "Your Local Epidemiologist."

Activities are color coded like riding bikes in green, while activities where it's crowded are in the red.

“I don’t feel comfortable taking my girls to indoor activities with a lot of people like the movies where we’re staying stagnant, you know where it’s crowded. I am a little more comfortable in grocery stores or like Costco because we’re moving constantly. I usually take them at uncrowded times. But for others, that may be a risk that they don’t want to take,” Jetelina said.

She says just because you choose to take your child somewhere doesn’t mean you have to stay.

“You have to be flexible, and you have to be willing to say I’m feeling uncomfortable and being okay with that. The grocery store will remain open. You can go through the drive-thru instead."

Jetelina says she does feel comfortable taking her kids to places that are outside where there's plenty of fresh air, and she's not as worried about transmission through surfaces any more.