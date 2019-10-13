ESKO, Minnesota — Snow and wet conditions didn't stop Esko High School students from coming out to the football field to pay tribute to late sophomore Jackson Pfister.

Someone lay flowers, photos, signed footballs, a hockey puck and a baseball on the 50 yard line. Around the makeshift memorial, students cried and hugged each other on Saturday.

"He was good at basically everything that he does," Lily Hanson said. Hanson said Pfister was a year younger than her but they knew each other. "He's a great student athlete. He was really good at school. He was good at every sport."

Esko Public Schools superintendent Aaron Fischer said Pfister passed away Friday evening after receiving emergency medical care for a cardiac event that happened near the end of a football game in Aitkin.

Fischer added that Pfister was a "tremendous young man that brought joy to everyone he was around."

His friends on the football field wholeheartedly agreed.

"He was just like a kid who, when he walked in the room, he just lit up the whole room," Hanson said. "He was so nice. I don't think I ever heard one person ever talk bad about him. He was always that one person you always wanted to be around."

Pfister's family declined an on-camera interview, but his grandmother said her grandson was a bright student who was a leader. She said he was involved in student council. Fellow students said he was also a leader on the field.

"I messed up a lot but he would always pass the ball to me," one student said.

Fischer said the school district will be providing counseling services for those who need it on Sunday as well as when they return to school on Monday.

"Tomorrow they're doing a two hour counseling thing, they're going to have counselors and preachers at the school for anyone who needs to," Syndey Grayson said. "Monday is going to be really hard for everyone."

Pfister's family said Jackson had a congenital heart defect that he received surgery for when he was nine years old. They said Jackson fully recovered and had the green light from doctors to participate in activities and live life fully. The cause of Jackson's death has not officially been identified by the Medical Examiner's office.