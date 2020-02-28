KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tennessee, has been missing since early December 2019. 

Boswell was not reported missing until February 2020. 

While the case is still unfolding, we are keeping a timeline of key events. 

Tuesday, February 18

  • The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the State of Tennessee Department of Children Services
  • Referral said certain family members had not seen Evelyn in approximately two months
  • The referral came after Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr., reported his granddaughter missing
  • At this time, Evelyn was last seen by family members on December 26
  • Sullivan County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report

Wednesday, February 19

Friday, February 21

  • A gray 2007 BMW, with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9, is believed to be carrying suspects linked to the case
  • Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell was arrested with boyfriend William McCloud in Wilkes County, North Carolina after being found in the gray BMW
  • Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with and arrested for theft of property
  • Angela's court date is set for March 4
  • Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, went on camera for the first time, saying that she knew who has her toddler
  • At this time, Megan also said in an interview with WCYB that she is pregnant again

Tuesday, February 25

  • Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one account of false reporting. Her bond is set at $25,000
  • Her court date is set for March 2
  • The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced its own investigation involving Evelyn

Wednesday, February 26

  • The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Megan is not actually pregnant
  • The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office searched a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina
  • The search was inconclusive

Friday, February 28

  • The TBI searched Lakeshore RV trailer park in Blountville, TN, near Boone Lake
  • Over 700 tips related to the case have been submitted to the TBI

The last time Evelyn was seen, she was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2-feet-tall and weighing 28 pounds.

There is currently a $60,000 reward for information that leads to Evelyn's safe return. If you have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

