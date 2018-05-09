A planned gathering in memory of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau has been rescheduled for Thursday.

It will be held at the Largo Sports Complex, which is located at 1640 McMullen Road.

The event, where Jordan's family plans to thank the community for their help in the search for the boy, originally was to take place Wednesday.

Jordan's mother, Charisse Stinson, is charged with first-degree murder in her son's death. She made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

