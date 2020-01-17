ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —
January 17
Step Show
- St Petersburg College • Gibbs Campus, 6605 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
- 7 p.m. Reserve your ticket here and pay at the door.
January 18
Music & Culture Festival
- Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Reserve your ticket here and pay at the door.
January 19
Gospel Extravaganza
- Greater Mt Zion AME Church, 1045 16th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- 4 p.m. Reserve your ticket here and pay at the door.
Free Band Showcase
- Campbell Park Football Field, 601 14th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- 7 p.m. Free admission. No ticket required
January 20
34th Annual MLK Parade
- Along 1st Avenue South, Downtown St. Petersburg
- 11 a.m. Free admission. No ticket required
MLK Dream Big Family Funday
- Tropicana Field, Parking Lot 6, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- 2 p.m. Free admission. No ticket required
