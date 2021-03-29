NPS: Gunman in custody after opening fire on park rangers at Everglades National Park

No one was injured, according to park rangers.

Authorities have located a man who they say opened fire on park rangers Sunday night at Everglades National Park.

The park said in a release it happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday when a man fired shots at law enforcement rangers along the main park road on State Road 9336 about 20 miles from the Homestead park entrance.

The park tweeted at 8:15 p.m. about an "active shooter" situation that had shut down the main park road.

Park rangers say the man surrendered at 8:59 p.m. His name has not yet been released. Authorities say the shooting was "unprovoked."

According to the park, two rangers responded to a domestic violence investigation at Mahogany Hammock involving the same man. The release said as soon as the rangers got there, the man got in his car and left. Rangers say at the time they believed he was heading south towards Flamingo.

Shortly before 6 p.m., rangers say they found his empty car on the main park road just south of Paurotis Pond.

Park rangers say evidence at the scene suggested the man had gone into the woods and was armed.

The park says the Homestead entrance on State Road 9336 was closed and will remain so from the park entrance to Flamingo for the time being.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the FBI and CBP all assisted in the investigation, the park said.

A spokesperson for the park told CBS News the area where the shooting happened was north of West Lake and south of Nine Mile Pond Trail.

Earlier, while the gunman was still on the loose, rangers had told people in Flamingo, Florida, to shelter in place. Flamingo is the park's south headquarters – where a visitor center is located.

Everglades National Park is about an hour from Miami by car and covers about 1.5 million acres. It was established as a national park in 1934 and has since been designated as a World Heritage site. In a typical year, about one million people visit from around the world.

