x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

news

Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death

If convicted, the three officers face up to 40 years in prison.

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has set bail at $750,000 apiece for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng made their first appearances Thursday in Hennepin County District Court. The Minneapolis Police Department fired them last week, and they were arrested Wednesday. 

Bystander video shows a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck until he stops moving. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.

If convicted of aiding and abetting murder, Thao, Lane and Kueng face a maximum 40 years in prison. 

RELATED: Chauvin charges elevated to 2nd-degree murder in Floyd's death, 3 other officers charged

RELATED: First memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter