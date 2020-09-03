BRADENTON, Fla. — You can expect to see some changes the next time you go to the hospital.

Doctors at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton told 10News their parent company, HCA, will be screening any visitors at all of their hospitals. You'll be asked if you've traveled, had any contact with anyone with coronavirus, or if you have a fever or respiratory illness.

If so, you'll be masked and taken to isolation. If not, you’ll be given a sticker indicating you went through the process. They’ll encourage you to use hand sanitizer while entering and exiting the building, too.

Local leaders say the reason they're so passionate about faster testing is simple: Many people in the area are at higher risk due to their advanced age.

