ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, Florida drivers will get an extension if they have a license or ID set to expire in the next month.

The effective period of driver licenses and ID cards will extend to April 15.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says its doing this in response to Governor DeSantis' emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to keep Floridians at home instead of heading to the DMV to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 30-day period begins Tuesday, March 16. The order itself waives any late renewal fees for driver licenses as well.

FLHSMV says all law enforcement agencies are aware of the extension.

