Fighter jet crashes at Eglin Air Force Base

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — A fighter jet crashed Friday morning at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida.
The F-22 crash happened around 9:15 a.m. during a routine training flight about 12 miles northeast of the main base on the test and training range. The pilot ejected safely and was rushed to the 96th Medical Group hospital for evaluation and observation. He is in stable condition.
The pilot's name has not been released. He was the only person aboard the aircraft.
The F-22 was assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron and part of the 325th Fighter Wing currently based at Eglin AFB.
First responders from the 96th Test Wing have responded to the scene, and the crash site has been secured. A board of officers will investigate the crash.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's a list of Tampa Bay-area summer camps impacted by coronavirus concerns
- Gym owners hopeful, preparing to reopen as part of phase one
- MacDill Air Force Base plans hospital flyovers to thank front line heroes
- Phase Two in sight as more businesses reopen, but experts say we haven't flattened the curve just yet
- Medal of Honor recipient who saved lives in Afghanistan dies
- Here's how many Americans have filed for unemployment
- Is something already brewing in the tropics before hurricane season?
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter