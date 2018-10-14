ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the field after their bye week, and for the first time this season, Jameis Winston will start at quarterback. He and the Bucs go up against the 1-4 Falcons.

Winston took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick two weeks ago in the team's embarrassing 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. For Tampa Bay, the blowout loss marked the fizzling out of Fitzmagic, as Winston took over in the second half. The Bucs hope the garbage-time reps for Winston in that game got him back into rhythm for today’s showdown in Atlanta.

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs defense has been dreadful this season so far under coordinator Mike Smith. Tampa’s defense is giving up 445.8 yards per game. Only one team – the Kansas City Chiefs – has given up more. And the Bucs are giving up a league-worst 7 yards per play.

Tampa comes into this one with a 2-2 record.

