Highlands County sheriff's Deputy William Gentry put his life on the line every time he went on duty. And he is still saving lives, even though he is gone.

Gentry was fatally shot Sunday night answering a call of a neighbor dispute.

On Tuesday, a ceremony took place at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, where he died, honoring his organ donation.

Hospital staff and law enforcement officers honored Gentry, and an organ donation flag was raised in his honor.

His former K-9 partner, Roni, was at the hospital for the ceremony and to say goodbye.

Deputy William Gentry's K9 partner Roni was at the hospital for the ceremony.

A candlelight vigil for Gentry is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fireman's Field, located at 681 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.

A public memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15,

Joseph Edward Ables is facing first-degree murder charges in the death.

© 2018 WTSP