SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Wednesday in Martin County will be escorted to Sarasota on Friday.

The body of Joseph Bullock will be escorted to Sarasota from St. Lucie County, passing through Okeechobee sometime between 9- 10:30 a.m.

Highway 70 will have a heavy law enforcement presence during this time.

If the public would like to show their support, they are encouraged to stand along Highway 70 to honor Bullock.

Bullock, a 19-year veteran, was assisting a disabled car on I-95 in Martin County, according to the FHP. The person who needed help with the car ended up shooting the trooper, the agency said.

Bullock was 42 years old.

A Rivera Beach police officer came across the scene and the accused shooter. The officer shot and killed him.

Bullock also served in the U.S. Air Force.

