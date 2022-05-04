Family of father whose body was found in lake at Delaware State Park says legacy will live on

The coroner's office identified a body found in Delaware State Park on Saturday as Brett Stone Jr.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — What was supposed to be a quick fishing trip at Delaware State Park instead turned into a family's darkest hour.

Brett Stone Jr., 30, went fishing at Delaware Lake two weeks ago with his brother but went missing after their boat capsized.

Stone was found over the weekend and the Delaware County Coroner's Office confirmed his identity.

10TV spoke with his girlfriend, Logan McClary, and his brother Marcus Stone.

The two said he was a father, a son, a fisherman and a hard worker.

“He would do anything for his boys,” said Stone.

"A lot of just putting a lot of hope into the situation,” McClary said. “There's always a thought in the back of our minds but we didn't really let it be a thought that we thought that was ever going to be something real,” she said.

Stone said his brothers went fishing on March 24 around 9 a.m. for crappies and catfish.

He said the weather started to pick up and the two were making their way back to shore when their boat capsized. Stone said Brett was wearing a life jacket, but it came off in the water.

Their other brother was found unconscious in the water but was released from the hospital that day.

Brett's body was recovered Saturday in the lake at the park.

"Everyone in the family hiked miles I mean, Marcus himself put at least 20 miles under his belt just walking through the woods,” McClary said.

They know Brett would've done the same thing.

The two will make sure Brett’s legacy will live on through his sons.

"He wanted them to be men, and that's what them boys are going to be,” said Stone.