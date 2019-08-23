ORANGE, Texas — Editor's Note: 12News was provided the names and photo of the couple killed by family members of one of the victims, but we have decided to remove the photo from the story until all family can be notified.

A newlywed couple was killed in a crash minutes after tying the knot in Orange County, family members tell 12News.

The accident happened across from the Orange County Airport on Highway 87 around 3 p.m. Friday.

Family members say the couple was hit by another car when they were leaving the parking lot of the Justice of the Peace following their nuptials.

Family members were in cars behind the young couple when the accident happened.

"The two of them had so many dreams, and all they wanted was to have their family surrounding them," a family member told 12News.

Family described the couple as high school sweethearts who have been dating on and off since the 8th grade. The two decided to get married Friday.



RELATED: Orangefield woman, husband die in helicopter crash on wedding night

RELATED: NTSB releases preliminary report of helicopter crash that killed SE Texas newlyweds, pilot

Police remained on the scene investigating late Friday afternoon. In video from the scene you can see a badly mangled car in a ditch. The crash closed Highway 87.

It's still unclear if charges will be filed in this case. The other vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene. The name of that driver has not yet been released by police.