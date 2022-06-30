Indiana family passes down lemonade stand from generation to generation

More than three decades after Jim Halik and his family built the stand, his daughter and her kids are enjoying the tradition.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Jim Halik has based his life on serving his community. He has spent 52 years in public education as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent at Indiana schools.

One summer 35 years ago, Jim, his wife Connie and their three daughters, Lindsey, Jessica and Kristen, built a lemonade stand to offer refreshment to the people of Bargersville during a summer parade.

"We had some scrap wood and you can tell by looking at the colors, those are extra colors from our house in the 70s in the 80s from a kitchen or a bathroom," Halik said. "We had old, old paint and old lumber and the kids helped me build a lemonade stand, and we put it out on the curb and it was popular."

"It was more fun than it was about the money," he added.

Fast forward a few decades.

Jim has now dusted off that old lemonade stand so that his daughter, Lindsay Hobbs, could pass on the family tradition and sell lemonade with her daughter and triplet sons in Franklin.

"My dad pulled this out of the garage, and he was like "You're in a perfect location! Your kids are going to have a really fun time with it!'" Hobbs said.

And now the kids in a 35-year-old photo of the lemonade stand have kids of their own who regularly visit this same lemonade stand.