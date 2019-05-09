LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lawyers representing the family of a Lakeville 8th grader who suffered a serious brain injury have filed a federal lawsuit against Independent School District 194 and a school nurse.

On April 16, 14-year-old Aaliyah Bowen had an asthma attack and was sent back to gym class after seeing the school nurse, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The complaint claims the nurse "failed to properly treat" and "instead instructed (Bowen) to report to physical education class."

After returning to gym class, Bowen "lost consciousness and was oxygen deprived for approximately thirty minutes. Tragically, she sustained a catastrophic and permanent brain injury and remains in a persistent vegetative state," according to the complaint.

Bowen's parents are suing for more than $10 million from the Lakeville school district and the McGuire Middle School nurse.

Statement from Lakeville Area Schools:

“Lakeville Area Schools are deeply saddened by the medical incident regarding one of our students last April. We express our deepest sympathy for the student and family. The district takes student health seriously and abides by medical protocols and emergency response procedures. It is our position that the Lakeville Area Schools are not responsible for the injuries outlined in the complaint.“

