CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — It took the better part of a decade to build. It was tragically destroyed in mere minutes.

Cumberland County Fire Department confirms the famous Minister's Treehouse in Crossville is gone after a fire broke out and quickly claimed the towering wooden structure.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, the Cumberland County Fire Department said.

The Crossville Chronicle shared a video from the scene of the fire on Facebook, saying crews told them the giant structure collapsed within minutes of their arrival. Nothing remaining of the structure could be seen.

The property it stood on had recently been purchased by a new owner, Glenn Clark, who said earlier this month he wouldn't tear it down. The city council had also recently approved a water line extension to the property on Beehive Lane where he plans to build a new house.

The structure was built into seven trees, standing 100 feet tall. It used to allow tours regularly until the fire marshal put a stop to it in 2011 for multiple safety violations. The structure had stood vacant and dilapidated since, and was a frequent target for vandalism.

A 2004 image of the Ministers Treehouse in Crossville.

WBIR

It was once billed as the biggest treehouse in the world and was called the 'Minister's Tree House' since it was built by a pastor, Horace Burgess, who said he was inspired by a vision from God.

