LAKELAND, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed this morning in Lakeland.

Police said the accident happened at Memorial Boulevard and Interlachen Parkway.

All lanes of Memorial Boulevard from Holly Boulevard to Golconda Road are closed.

Please use an alternate route.

