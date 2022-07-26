His church will host a memorial service for Abimael Ortiz on Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved father and husband died after being hit by a falling tree in DeKalb County Friday.

A GoFundMe page was set up for 32-year-old Abimael Ortiz by the pastor of his family's church in Norcross.

More than $3,500 has been raised to support Ortiz's wife and their two daughters: ages seven and 11.

We also just learned that Ortiz and his wife were just married a month ago.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene of the accident on Friday, right off Rockland Road in the Arabia Mountain National Heritage area in Stonecrest.

A neighbor told crews they were clearing out trees on a lot for a new home.

We spoke with the co-pastor at Iglesia Bethesda Church in Norcross. She said this loss is also impacting their entire church family.

"When he hugged you, he would crush you... He was a loving father, he was a loving husband. He was a wonderful friend... there's not enough good stuff that we could say about him," Gloria Gutierrez said.

