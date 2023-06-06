The family of 42-year-old Joshua Womack took him off life support this weekend, and he passed away Monday.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland Township father of five who was on life support following a rollerblading crash has died, the family shared Tuesday.

Joshua Womack, 42, was working out on rollerblades Memorial Day weekend when family said he misjudged an intersection at Eighth Street and Fairbanks Avenue near Hope College.

He crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and had to be CareFlighted to a hospital. He had been on life support since then, but his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Saturday.

He died on Monday. His wife, Madison Reeves, says she is thankful he died on his own rather than having to be taken off life support.

"That was my biggest fear in all of this, was having to make that choice," says Reeves. "I don't think I could have done it."

She says he was a the most talented and smartest man she ever met. Now, even in death, he's able to continue helping others through organ donation.

"I'm very happy that we're able to give life to people that might be going through this same worry and situation that we've been going through," says Reeves. "He would have wanted to assist people in this way knowing that there was no hope for him in this anymore."

Womack was a father with five kids from three months to 11 years old.

Reeves is the mother of his three youngest children. She says he was the main provider.

"Support financially and support emotionally. Anything. We'll take anything we can get right now," said Reeves.

She says she knows he'll continue to watch over them.

"I have no doubt he's watching over us and probably laughing at them and hoping for the best for them as they get older," says Reeves.

His family said he worked as a contractor and an artist, and they described him as funny and full of life.

Loved ones created a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills, any future expenses and to help his children.

