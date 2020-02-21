CAYCE, S.C. — The public is getting a chance to say a final goodbye for Faye Swetlik, the South Carolina girl whose tragic story led to an outpouring of anguish from the community and the nation.

A public memorial is set to take place at 7 p.m. at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce. If you can't make it in person, WLTX will be streaming coverage in the video player above and on the WLTX Facebook page.

The event is being called a 'celebration of Faye' and a chance to mourn. People who go are encouraged to wear pink and purple, which were her favorite colors.

RELATED: Faye Swetlik's classmates get shirts to honor her memory

RELATED: Town of Springdale gives bracelets honoring Faye Swetlik

Here is the full program for the memorial:

Processional: 'You Are My Sunshine' (The song was said to be Faye's favorite)

Welcome and Prayer: - Dr. Eddie Coakley

'Better When I'm Dancing'

Eulogy: - Erika Arndt

Video Tribute

Message: - Dr. Eddie Coakley

'Good Night Moon'

Closing Prayer: - Dr. Eddie Coakley

Recessional

The memorial is the latest tribute for the little girl. On Saturday, after her autopsy in Charleston, she received a police motorcade as her body was brought back to Lexington County.

On Tuesday night, there was a candlelight vigil outside the town hall in Cayce. Other smaller tributes have been made as well, including a vigil last Saturday night, and makeshift memorials outside her neighborhood.

RELATED: Faye Swetlik's parents say they appreciate love, support from community

RELATED: Family of Faye Swetlik donates stuffed animals to children's hospital

Who was Faye?

Swetlik was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Cayce DPS Chief Byron Snellgrove talked during her disappearance little bit about the kind of girl Swetlik was.

"Faye is bubbly, energetic," he said at the time. "Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her. When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

RELATED: Faye Swetlik was 'bubbly, energetic, loved dresses'

Snellgrove said the girl loved dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

Foutz and Collins said Faye liked to collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says the family friend. "A smile that would melt your heart."