MAUMEE, Ohio — The FBI is investigating after a robbery happened at a local credit union Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say around 1:41 p.m., a man carrying a small child who appeared to be around two years old, walked into to the Directions Credit Union located on Reynolds Road in Maumee.

The man then gave a teller a note demanding cash and the possible use of a bomb. After the man took an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene.

The FBI says the suspect appeared to have left in a silver Cadillac.

He is described as a white male in his late 20's to mid-30's, with a medium-build and is around 6 feet tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange and blue Nike sweatshirt, black and white shorts, orange Nike shoes and a blue surgical mask. He also was carrying a white tote bag.