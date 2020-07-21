MAUMEE, Ohio — The FBI is investigating after a robbery happened at a local credit union Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say around 1:41 p.m., a man carrying a small child who appeared to be around two years old, walked into to the Directions Credit Union located on Reynolds Road in Maumee.
The man then gave a teller a note demanding cash and the possible use of a bomb. After the man took an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene.
The FBI says the suspect appeared to have left in a silver Cadillac.
He is described as a white male in his late 20's to mid-30's, with a medium-build and is around 6 feet tall.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange and blue Nike sweatshirt, black and white shorts, orange Nike shoes and a blue surgical mask. He also was carrying a white tote bag.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Maumee Police Department at 419-897-7040.
RELATED: Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others, arrested in $60 million federal bribery case