TAMPA, Fla. — Federal employees came together with Democratic congressional leaders Kathy Castor and Charlie Crist to talk about the devastating effects of the government shutdown.

Roughly 800.000 people across the country are not getting paid because of the shutdown. On Tuesday, some of those federal workers shared personal stories about how working without pay is weighing on their colleagues and families.

“We’re going to do our job regardless, but it’s hard when you have to worry about whether you’re getting evicted to concentrate on your job or whether you’ve got food to put on the table or medication for your children,” said Deborah Hanna, a TSA worker.

Joe Rojas is an officer at Coleman Federal Prison. He recently picked up a second job as an Uber driver. He called the shutdown “un-American.”

“I don’t know how many of you will accept working in a toxic environment in which we get assaulted, we get cocktails of urine and feces thrown at us on a daily basis and not get paid for doing that.”

Castor and Crist demanded the president open the government immediately and negotiate about border security after.

Castor added, “The devastating impacts are growing. If President Trump does not act to open the government by the end of this week, a lot of our federal public servants will go without their second paycheck.”

