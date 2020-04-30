MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Feeding Tampa Bay rolled out its largest ever feeding in Manatee County.

They teamed up with the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County to provide meals to hundreds of families.

As each car pulled up, you saw a smiling face as bags of food were handed through the window.

"I'm really thankful for this program,” Kayden Lee said.

This little girl and her mom were there with her two other sisters, picking up breakfast and lunch for tomorrow.

"It's very rewarding especially when you see the people that are in such a need to have food,” Paul Sharff, the CEO of Early Learning Coalition for Manatee County said.“In Manatee County 67-percent of the children receive free or reduced lunch and breakfast each day."

But with schools closed down, access to food for kids can be limited. That's before Feeding Tampa Bay joined forces with Manatee County's Early Learning Coalition to pass out 2,500 meals weekly.

You can find distribution sites at different elementary and middle schools in the county every Tuesday and Thursday.

"Everyone's budget is significantly constrained; we want to make sure we take the pressure purchasing food off of as many families as we can,” Thomas Mantz said.

Mantz is the president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.

Today tables were set up at Samoset Elementary. There alone, 300 to-go meals were passed out. But it wasn't just for the kids.

"We found that parents would bring their children to the sites and be hungry themselves,” Sharff said. “And with unemployment so high Mr. Mantz, his wisdom, thought we should come up with a way to also feed parents."

Mantz says they have three priorities:

Get more food into the community

Take care of two specific sub-groups that are oftentimes adversely affected

Make sure kids have meals during a crisis like this

Their main mission isn't just handing out free breakfast and lunch though. Next week they plan to hand out books.

“We are feeding the tummy and feeding the mind,” Mantz said.

To find one of the food distribution sites: go to Feeding Tampa Bay's website, type in your ZIP Code and it will tell you where there is food in your area.

