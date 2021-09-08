Brandon man gets life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose

He had seven prior felony convictions, prosecutors said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Brandon man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing the fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose.

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew handed down the mandatory sentence Wednesday to 43-year-old Christopher A. Defilippis.

Defilippis was indicted in November 2020, then convicted on June 7. A federal jury found him guilty of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute it.

Prior to his arrest, prosecutors say Defilippis had been distributing heroin and fentanyl in Hillsborough County.

It was an April 17 drug transaction that authorities say led to the other person's fentanyl death. Defilippis was arrested a day later. At the time, he was in possession of fentanyl and cocaine, along with packaging usually meant for the distribution of drugs.