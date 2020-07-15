With fewer homes on the market, now might be the time to sell

The inventory of homes on the market is low. This makes it a prime time for sellers to get more out of their listing.

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on the local housing market.

During the July 4th week, closings were down 14 percent across Tampa Bay. In Pinellas County alone, May saw a decrease of almost 50 percent of sales from last year according to the Pinellas Realtor Organization.

But those numbers have a silver lining if you're thinking about putting your home on the market.

In the video below, 10 Tampa Bay photojournalist Bert Moreno talked to the president of the Pinellas Realtor Organization and shows you why this might be the time to sell.