FHSAA taking questions from parents after deciding not to push fall sports back

It's up to the individual school districts to decide when to start the fall sports season.

The Florida High School Athletic Association decided not the push the fall sports season and instead leave start dates up to individual school districts.

Hillsborough, Polk and Manatee have already pushed back the start of their fall season.

Thursday at 5 p.m., FHSAA will hold an emergency meeting to focus on the Sports Advisory Committee's COVID-19 recommendations and return participation guidelines.

Parents have until 1 p.m. on July 23 to email FHSAA their concerns and questions to quesitions@FHSAA.org

What other people are reading right now: