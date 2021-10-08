The Deep Roots Produce farm in Caledonia is in its second year of creating unique designs for its 11-acre corn maze.

A West Michigan farm is offering quite the view. Beginning Labor Day weekend, you can check out an 11-acre corn maze with an all new “Field of Dreams” theme. It’s just one of many activities you can find at the Deep Roots Produce Farm in Caledonia. The owners say they’re hoping to create a place where people make memories and form traditions.

It’s still a fairly new farm, about three seasons in. It’s run by a family of three: owners Stephen and Liv McDaniel, along with their one-year-old daughter Charlee. The couple says they're just looking to bring the community together, and each year they hope to bring something new and exciting.

Last year was their first year offering a corn maze in the shape of a dog. This year, it has a ‘Field of Dreams” theme and there are three different trails for all levels of experience.

“There wasn’t really anything around here like that and I’ve grown up on farms and been farming my whole life and we had an opportunity arise to do it and we decided to give it a shot," Stephen said.

“We love seeing families come out and friends come out. We have a 55-acre farm. So, people can spread out. You can still social distance. Some people just still aren’t comfortable doing things inside. So, it’s nice that we’re outside," Liv said.

New this year, the farm has an amazing sunflower maze as well. You can also find homegrown, fresh produce and a petting zoo with alpacas, goats, sheep and free range chicken.

There will also be hay rides this Fall.

The Field of Dreams corn maze opens to the public Labor Day weekend.

Check out the Deep Roots Produce Facebook page for more details.

