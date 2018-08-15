Puerto Rico’s only provider of electricity for millions of residents says power has been restored to the homes that lost electricity from Hurricane Maria last September.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority identified a family in Ponce as the final customers to receive returned power.

CBS News reports Ponce resident Jazmín Méndez and her family waited nearly 11 months for her power to get turned back on.

Parts of the island have not had power since Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20, 2017.

The island-wide outage was the longest continuous blackout in U.S. history.

328 DAYS OF WAITING

This was the moment Jazmín Méndez of Ponce, Puerto Rico had her power turned back on TODAY after waiting nearly 11 months. She lost it during Hurricane Maria. According to @AEEONLINE she is the last customer "who can receive power" to get it. pic.twitter.com/vdfitPNzYX — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 15, 2018

Se completan los trabajos de energización del último cliente; residencia de Charlie, Jazmín e hijos en el Bo Real Anón, Sector Raíces, Ponce; gracias #TeamAEE CC6 pic.twitter.com/gC01EcggPS — AEE (@AEEONLINE) August 14, 2018

AHORA - #TeamAEE completando los trabajos de energización del último sector Bo Real Anón, Sector Raíces. CC6 pic.twitter.com/HmWBc0PylR — AEE (@AEEONLINE) August 14, 2018

I just spoke with the director of generation for @AEEONLINE Daniel Hernandez. Residents in Vieques & Culebra are both getting power from the @AEEONLINE micro grids which are both connected to generators (some of which are owned by PREPA, others by FEMA) — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 14, 2018

