Puerto Rico’s only provider of electricity for millions of residents says power has been restored to the homes that lost electricity from Hurricane Maria last September.
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority identified a family in Ponce as the final customers to receive returned power.
CBS News reports Ponce resident Jazmín Méndez and her family waited nearly 11 months for her power to get turned back on.
Parts of the island have not had power since Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20, 2017.
The island-wide outage was the longest continuous blackout in U.S. history.
