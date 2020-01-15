BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — No one was injured when a fire broke out in a mobile home Tuesday evening in Brooksville.

Around 8:10 p.m., a person driving by the home at 7361 Mobley Road called 911 to report flames coming from the home. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The woman who lived in the home was not there at the time because she was at a Bible, Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

Investigators say the home sustained heavy damage and is not liveable.

The fire marshal is investigating.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter