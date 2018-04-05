The home of John Highnote, the man who shot and killed the two Gilchrist County Sheriff Deputies before killing himself last month, was burned to the ground Thursday night.

The house, located at NW 45th ave. in Bell, Florida, reportedly caught fire Thursday night and was put out shortly before midnight.

It is not yet known if the fire was intentional or on accident.

Highnote is believed to have lived alone in the house and it is currently unknown if anyone else was inside at the time of the fire.

