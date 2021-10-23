Fire destroys St. Pete woman's Halloween displays

The woman said she's calling for accountability after deputies responded to the fire.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local woman is calling for answers after finding her Halloween displays on fire.

"I'm still hurt by it because how can somebody do that, and be so cruel and do that to me knowing that I do this for a lot of people?" Evelyn Brethauer said.

They were animatronics that she's been building every season for years.

While neighbors try to figure out what happened, some folks are worried about their quiet community.

Flames went up, destroying some of Brethauer's Halloween displays, which she said she's been making for at least 25 years.

Neighbor Alex Martinez said he woke up to a stranger, banging on his door, urging people to call for help. He was worried about his girlfriend and his 2-year-old puppy.

"Their protection is top priority for me so to see things like that, I don't like it," Martinez said.

The displays attract many people into this quiet community every Halloween. Despite how scary these displays are, Brethauer said her favorite part about putting this all together is seeing a smile on people's faces.

"They're super awesome. I'm glad she's in the neighborhood, and I'm glad she does this year after year," Nelson Morales, a neighbor, said.

Morales said he takes his kids to see her displays every season.

"Michael Myers is always the one they got scared of," Morales said.

While the incident is leaving Brethauer hurt, she said she's hopeful whoever did this will be held accountable.