JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can watch the procession & ceremony live starting at 9:30 a.m.

A celebration of life and procession will be held for Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney who was never found after he and a firefighter from Virginia went missing during a fishing trip back in August.

The celebration is scheduled for Oct. 25 at the North Jacksonville Baptist Church and the public is invited, according to Brian McCluney's wife, Stephanie McCluney.

There will also be a procession along I-95 where Jacksonville firefighters will be saluting the procession as it goes by.

The service starts at 11 a.m. at 8531 Main St. N.

A massive search effort orchestrated by the U.S. Coast Guard involved volunteers from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and members of the public.

Stephanie McCluney called the outpouring of support at the time "overwhelming." Now, the public is invited to celebrate the life of her husband.

Brian McCluney and Fairfax, Va. firefighter Justin Walker, were last seen going fishing in the Port Canaveral area on Aug. 16.

