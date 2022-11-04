'Please keep his family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.'

35-year-old Philip M. Wigal, a lieutenant with the Town & Country Fire District, is being remembered throughout Northeast Ohio after he was struck and killed Monday afternoon while working at the scene of a crash along I-71 in Wayne County.

A sign featuring two pictures of Lt. Wigal was put on display in West Salem early Tuesday morning.

"In loving memory," the sign said in tribute of Wigal. "In our hearts forever!"

Town & Country Fire District Chief Adam Hory said Lt. Wigal began his career with the department in August of 2005 as a part-time firefighter. He was then promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2011. He was then hired to work full-time in May of 2014.

Authorities say the situation started around 3:14 p.m. Monday as authorities responded to I-71 South near Route 301 for a minor-injury crash. At 3:59 p.m. as first responders were completing documentation at the scene, a southbound commercial vehicle struck the left rear of the fire engine.

"The commercial vehicle then struck the patrol cruiser and the vehicle that was involved in the original crash," according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That's when Lt. Wigal and a trooper -- identified as 37-year-old Steven Hill -- were both struck. Lt. Wigal died at the scene. Trooper Hill was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

"Please keep his family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the Town & Country Fire District shared on Facebook after Wigal's death.

The 41-year-old Florida driver of the commercial vehicle was also taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

