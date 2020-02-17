LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Two moms and their daughters died in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday when a pickup truck hit them head-on.

They were from Louisville, Kentucky, traveling for a volleyball tournament in Kansas City.

One of the moms, Leslie Prather, was a firefighter in Louisville. The Lake St. Louis Fire Department posted a tribute on its Facebook page.

"A sad day as we say goodbye to 4 lives lost way to early," the department posted on its Facebook page. "Assisted Louisville Division of Fire brothers and sisters to the state line as they made their way back home with their loved ones. Prayers for your journey back."

The department posted a photo of a flag flying from a firetruck ladder, as a group of firefighters saluted.

Prather's daughter Rhyan died in the crash. The other victims have been identified as Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey.

The driver of a white pickup, Elijah Henderson, crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a minivan with the two women and two girls inside, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

St. Charles prosecutors said the driver is the focus of a criminal investigation.

