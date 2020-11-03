Officials for both the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Twelve Hours of Sebring auto races confirmed Wednesday that they would move forward with events as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Both races will have added measures in place to make spectators feel safe and are asking guests who don’t feel well to stay home.

“If you’re not feeling well, please don’t come to the race. Watch it on television,” St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman said at a press conference for the Firestone Grand Prix Wednesday morning. “We need to take responsibility, we need to self-isolate if possible, and we need to use common sense.”

“If something were to change, then we will sit down with [public health officials] and make decisions based on the data and the science that they show us and act accordingly,” he added. “But, at this point in time we are at low-risk, we’re not at community spread and so we are still a go for Sunday.”

Grand Prix organizers say they will have additional handwashing stations set up throughout spectator areas all over the course. They have also arranged to bring in hand sanitizer dispensers and two handwashing trailers.

In Sebring, guests have already started arriving a week ahead of the 68th annual Twelve Hours of Sebring race, lining up their RV’s outside the gates at Sebring International Raceway. Track spokesman John Story said race organizers are closely following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the World Health Organization. They have made arrangements for additional handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

“We don’t pack people into grandstands here, so people don’t need to be too concerned, in my opinion, of sitting directly right next to a guest right next to them,” said Story. “This is a very large property and, while there are a lot of people here, there’s space to spread out.”

“Last year, we had spectators from 48 states here,” he added. “It is a big international event. I would say Daytona, Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans are the three largest events of its type on the planet.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg runs from March 13-15, the 68th annual Twelve Hours of Sebring is scheduled for March 18-21.

