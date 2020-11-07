Damare Johnson's advice to anyone who is looking to own a business: Trust in yourself and follow your dreams.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — History is being made in Bowling Green as the city welcomes it's first black-owned barber shop.

Damare Johnson,22, was supposed to take ownership of Beyond Blends Hair Studio located on Railroad Street on May 1, but due to the coronavirus, plans had to be postponed.

Even though Johnson is considered young, that's not stopping him from achieving his dreams of owning a salon.

"So this right here is kind of like a milestone for my family. You know what I mean, it would at least set the tone and let people know that even if all the chaos going on there's still great things being accomplished so this a big deal for me. Especially at 22 years old,” said Johnson.

He said that being the first Black barbershop owner in Bowling Green is exciting and it's due to his strong support system.

Johnson said he hopes his accomplishment encourages others in his community to do the same

"This right here, we just need something to put together family hope, you know what I mean so this is perfect. But my mom she's been there the whole way with me. Words can't even explain you know what I mean, how happy she is," said Johnson.

Johnson's advice to anyone who is looking to own a business: Trust in yourself and follow your dreams.