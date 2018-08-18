NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In a preseason battle between former Heisman Trophy winners, one will start

The Bucs are in Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight, but Tampa Bay’s Heisman winner, Jameis Winston, won't start. Marcus Mariota, the Titans’ signal caller – also a Heisman winner – will.

Winston is suspended for the first three games of the season, so backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will start tonight’s second preseason game.

Tampa Bay is 1-0 on the preseason, beating Miami, 26-24, last weekend.

