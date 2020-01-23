TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the completion of a human trafficking investigation in the area.

During the investigation in December, the sheriff said five people were arrested.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will detail the results during a news conference Thursday morning in Tampa. Chronister said the people arrested are accused of either selling or buying a person for sex in the county.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Chronister released a PSA to help teach people how to spot someone suffering from human trafficking.

The St. Petersburg Police Department announced Wednesday a new regional task force to combat human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area. The task force, part of a federal grant, has three main components: education, rescue and enforcement.

RELATED: 'We're coming for you': St. Pete police lead regional task force to combat human trafficking

RELATED: PSTA trains bus drivers to recognize signs of human trafficking

If you or someone you know needs help, it is available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to 233733.



What other people are reading right now: