For some reason, last Friday Elton Henderson flushed his grandma's wedding ring down the toilet. His new best friend came to save the day and rescue it from the tank

AUSTIN, Texas — At five years old, Elton Henderson is a bit of a handful. Whether it's playing with his dinosaur toys, cars, or sharks, he's constantly getting into things.

"Regardless of what time he goes to bed he is up at 6:30/7 a.m. and ready to take on everything," said his mom Ashley.

She knows firsthand the craziness that is Elton. She also probably wishes that his shooting ended with his toy basketball and hoop. Unlike what happened on Friday.

"So my mom and dad were visiting from out of town and it was going to be their last night staying with us so we were gonna go out to dinner," She said. "And right before we were ready to leave my son decided to take my mom's wedding ring off the counter that she had sat there for a second, while she went into her room to get something and he put it in the toilet and flushed it down."

"I grabbed it," he said before pantomiming what he did with the irreplaceable family heirloom.

This sent the ring to their septic tank in the backyard.

"My dad and my husband pulled the toilet, snaked the lines, made a trap at my water main did everything they could do to try and retrieve it, and didn't have any luck," Ashley explained

"And our best friend got it," said Elton.

By best friend, he means the man who saved him and his family quite the headache.

"Most of my customers, call me in a panic," said Bill Sanchez.

He works on septic systems all the time as a plumber and septic tank cleaner.

"I felt like it was my job to do this, I felt honored to actually come over and help her out," he said.

"He just had to wait for the water to clear out, and he was able to get it," said Ashley.

I grabbed a coat hanger, hooked it pulled it out and everybody just went wild," he said.

Getting back an irreplaceable piece of their family, now a story they'll never forget.

"Yea it was a beautiful ring, I mean a wedding ring for 40 years ago," said Bill.

"That's how it's been redeemed as a story thanks to Bill," said Ashley.