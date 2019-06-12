KIMBALL, Minn. — An American Flag flaps in the breeze above a snow-covered field near Kimball, raised to the top of a pole and framed against a brilliant blue sky.

It seems to come out of nowhere, which is sadly appropriate... as what happened Thursday on this rural property owned by the Krippner family literally dropped from the sky.

A Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter owned by the Minnesota National Guard crashed while on a test flight and the Krippners, who own a gravel pit and excavation company, felt like they had to do something... anything... to honor the three airmen who lost their lives.

The Krippners all live a mile or two from the crash site, a tight-knit crew who immediately sympathized not only with those aboard the chopper but their families and friends left behind. So they put up a temporary flag pole Friday morning and raised the flag.

The Krippners gathered Friday morning following the crash and decided they needed to do something to honor the lives lost, and the families left behind.

Come spring, the Krippners will set a more permanent flag pole, and also plan to place a marker on the actual crash site, near a stand of trees that serves as a windbreak between the massive farm fields that surround the gravel pit.

Also Friday, a Safety Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, AL, arrived in St. Cloud and moved to Kimball to lead the crash investigation.

Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota National Guard, told the St. Cloud Times on Friday that the names of the crew members would be released Saturday following a waiting period after notifying their families.

Heusdens said each family would be assigned a casualty assistance officer to help connect them to support programs “as long as the family needs them.”