MIAMI — A federal judge in South Florida has ordered a Colombia-based church to stop selling an industrial bleach marketed as a treatment for the new coronavirus and other ailments.

Judge Kathleen Williams entered a temporary injunction Friday halting Genesis II Church of Health and Healing’s sale of Miracle Mineral Solution in the U.S. A Justice Department civil complaint says Genesis sells MMS through its websites. Prosecutors say Genesis markets the solution as a treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Food and Drug Administration has previously issued public warnings that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and severe dehydration.

Officials say the chemical product, chlorine dioxide, becomes a powerful bleach when combined with the included activator.

