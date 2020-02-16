FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County deputies are searching for a missing teen.

William Bruene was last seen at home in Florence around 6:00 a.m. Friday. He weighs about 170 pounds and is around 6'3'' with sandy blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

If you have information about Bruene, you are urged to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 377 or anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Crime Stoppers can also be reached on the free app, where you can "Submit-A-Tip."

