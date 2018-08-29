MANATEE, Fla. -- Florida's Department of Education says a charter school principal in Manatee County broke state law by recommending a teacher for a job in Sarasota County, while that teacher was under criminal investigation.

Eddie Hundley, principal at Lincoln Memorial Academy, formerly called Lincoln Middle Magnet, recommended math teacher Quentin Peterson for a job at Booker High School in Sarasota while Palmetto police were already investigating Peterson for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Hundley's lawyer says he didn't know about the investigation, but state education officials don't buy it.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart has filed an administrative complaint against Hundley saying there is enough evidence to show Hundley violated state law by recommending Peterson.

Here's the timeline. According to Stewart's complaint, Palmetto police began investigating Peterson on Aug. 25, 2017, and Peterson's resignation was finalized on Sept. 12. Peterson was then hired by Sarasota County Public Schools on March 6, 2018. In April, Peterson was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Mitchell Teitelbaum, attorney for the Manatee County school district, says Hundley was notified via email in July 2017 that Peterson was under police investigation, and authorities had enough evidence for a warrant.

“People need to be held accountable if they knowingly put our children in harm’s way,” says Bridgett Ziegler, chairperson for the Sarasota County School Board.

Ziegler acknowledges Sarasota County made a mistake, too, by hiring Peterson. She says an ongoing criminal investigation like the one against Peterson would have been flagged if Sarasota school officials had run his name through a particular statewide database. Since his arrest, Sarasota administrators have corrected their process and re-checked all new hires.

Hundley's lawyer, however, says he had no idea about the investigation when he recommended Peterson.

“Mr. Hundley didn’t know. He didn’t know," attorney C.J. Czaia said. "Everyone is assuming he knows. How do you he knows? He did not know about those charges when he made recommendations. That’s the bottom line of this."

Czaia sits on the charter school’s board of directors.

“If he would have known, I have no doubt he would have informed folks about this," Czaia said.

If the allegations hold up, Hundley could face anywhere from a written reprimand to losing his certification.

10News left a message for Hundley, but our call was not returned.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP