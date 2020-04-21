TAMPA, Fla. — Domestic violence shelters around Tampa Bay say they are preparing to see a "surge" in calls for supportive services, as many people are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO OF The Spring of Tampa Bay, a certified domestic violence center for Hillsborough county that provides safety and supportive services for survivors and their children.

"We know from watching around the globe that domestic violence is going to increase during the pandemic, and we suspect it already is in people’s homes," Murphy said.

She explained that stress, close proximity, and financial issues may be exacerbating the situation.

"Having COVID-19 now creates a whole other way that an abuser can victimize his dating partner or spouse, they can tell their partner 'you can’t leave the house,'" she explained.

She said initially they saw a dip in people reaching out for services, which they believe is because it is difficult for people stuck at home with abusive partners to reach out for help safely.

"Initially, in the first few weeks because you’re stuck at home with your abuser, who is in the same room as you, around the corner from you, it’s very hard to actually reach out for services. So, like much of the country and the state, what we’ve seen is actually seen is a dip in people seek services, in the short term, because they haven’t figured out a safe way to do it, but now that we’re a month into it, our numbers are starting to climb in the Tampa Bay area and we’re starting to see more people reaching out to us for services," she said.

She says they expect that to happen as "safer at home" orders are lifted.

"We suspect, but we don’t know because this has never happened before, that the reality is as the stay at home orders are lifted that we will see a huge, massive surge in people seeking services of domestic violence centers," she said,

Murphy said they are prepared for that increase; but, in the meantime, it is important for survivors to have a plan to keep themselves safe.

"I also want to tell survivors who may be watching this, it is absolutely okay to leave your house even though there is a stay at home order, if your life is in danger inside of your house, get out of your house and we can help you, law enforcement can help you," she said, adding that their shelters are open 24/7.

All of their emergency shelters are still open and available for survivors leaving domestic violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can call their crisis hotline: 813-247-7233. For more information, click here.

